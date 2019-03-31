The craze and curiosity for Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV's Lakshmi's NTR have forced some viewers from Andhra Pradesh to travel to Telangana, Karnataka and other states to watch it.

Lakshmi's NTR is a biographical movie on the life of former united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. The controversial subject featured in its promos had generated a lot of hype for the film. Many viewers in Andhra Pradesh were eager to watch it. But the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) got its release banned in the state in the last minutes, claiming that it affect voters in the assembly elections.

The High Court had issued the order to Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday evening to stop the release of Lakshmi's NTR in Andhra Pradesh till the elections are over. The distributors and exhibitors, who were apparently aware of the TDP's petition on the film, had not opened advance booking before its release. The upset viewers from AP kept requesting the director on Twitter to immediately open bookings.

Please help Andhra People make Piracyyyy please send the following linksss please make andhra proud.....!!!!By Telangana Fanssss....#LakshmisNTR

@RGVzoomin Dear RGV I'm from Vijayawada #LakshmisNTR release is tomorrow but no bookings in multiplex cinema like PvP, shopper stop, capital cinemas trendset mall ..but why...? Please do something....I need to go to movie to know the truth

Sir #LakshmisNTR will it be releasing in Vijayawada? I'm trying for Advance Bookings since Morning but no big theatres are showing up. Please help

When the fans got to know that Lakshmi's NTR would not hit the screens till April 15, they decided to travel to other states to watch it. Some viewers from Vijayawada and Kurnool enjoyed the film in Hyderabad on its opening day. Later, they took to Twitter to share their excitement with Ram Gopal Varma.

#RGV sir with due respect and love towards #LakshmisNTR we people traveled for 100KM from Vijayawada to kodada... I'm just shocked to see 100's of Vijayawada NTR and #Rgv fans banging the Asian Asian Srinivasa Theatre KoDada.

I came from Vijayawada to Hyderabad just to watch #LakshmisNTR in my favourite @manjeramall ✊ All love from Real TDP fans

@RGVzoomin Travelled from Vijayawada to Hyderabad just to watch #LakshmisNTR look at the timing it's 4.20pm..wow knowing about a 420s true character at 4.20 pm really great coincidence...Now don't ask who is 420 here RGV mama knows it

Am proper of Nandyal, kurnool(Dt). Started to Hyderabad to watch #LakshmisNTR.

Was in Vijayawada untill noon today. Was disappointed that #LakshmisNTR was not released in #AndhraPradesh. Reached #Hyderabad this evening. Chose a local theater to enjoy the mass crowd, as I watch the movie. First half done..! Let's see how it goes. #LakshmisNTRReview

However, this sudden plans of some viewers travel to Hyderabad and Bangalore has created a problem for the regular commuters, who are struggling to find bus tickets. A few of them shared their issue on Twitter.

