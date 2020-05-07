Actress Lakshmi Manchu is following the footsteps of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and started her own talk show called Locked up with Lakshmi Manchu on her Instagram account.

It is known that Sunny Leone recently started a new chat show called Locked up with Sunny on Instagram during this lockdown period. She had conversation with some celebs including Karishma Tanna, Zareen Khan, Dabboo Ratnani and cricketer Dwayne DJ Bravo. Following her footsteps, the popular Telugu talk show host started Locked up with Lakshmi Manchu on her Instagram.

Lakshmi Manchu has been interacting with film and political personalities live. She tweeted on April 28, "What is happening around us? We know some answers and have a lot of questions. Let's talk to him to get a better understanding on how well we are fighting this pendemic. . Live on - @instagram #tomorrow - 4.30pm With - Honorable minister for Home affairs @kishanreddybjp guru."

Later, Lakshmi Manchu had live conversation with Ram Gopal Varma, Shilpa Reddy on March 4 and 6 respectively. Now she is all excited to talk to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday. She tweeted today, "Woo-hoo! I'm super duper excited for this one. Yep, I have my dictionary handy. Tune in. This Saturday at 6.30pm on my Insta."

Lakshmi Manchu started her acting debut with the American television series Las Vegas. After starring few other English TV shows, she entered Telugu film industry. Besides acting several Tollywood movies, she also worked as presenter of some Telugu TV shows and Prematho Mee Lakshmi, Memusaitham and Mee Kosam are some of her popular shows.

Lakshmi Manchu also hosted a celebrity chat show called Feet Up with the Stars, which was streamed on Voot last year. She had made it to headlines several times for asking naughty questions to celebs like Varun Tej, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nikhil Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal.