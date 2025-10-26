Quoting the National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India (Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, 2022–23), Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Rural Development, stated that more than 10% of J&K's 1.35 million-plus population is affected by substance use, including thousands of adolescents. Behind these figures lie stories of broken families, wasted potential, and silent suffering.

"The Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan marks a vital policy shift—from viewing addiction as a crime to addressing it as a public health and social development challenge," he said. He added, "The compendium designed by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) documents grassroots prevention, confidential counselling, and rehabilitation initiatives led by youth volunteers and local institutions."

"What this fight truly demands is policy coherence and compassion—schools that educate before drugs reach, communities that heal before stigma strikes, and livelihoods that restore dignity after recovery," he further said.

"Every recovered life strengthens our society. Every informed citizen becomes part of the solution. We must all acknowledge this as a collective challenge and work together toward sustainable solutions—it is our duty as a society," Choudhary emphasized.

Over 3.5 Lakh People Engaged in Anti-Drug Awareness Programmes

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting to review the progress and impact of the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, an intensive anti-drug awareness campaign spearheaded by the Information Department across all districts of the Union Territory.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary stressed the need for a sustained, community-driven awareness campaign involving Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), and educational institutions across J&K.

He instructed all Deputy Commissioners to identify suitable local resources in coordination with concerned departments and directed the Health Department to design training modules for counsellors. He further suggested seeking assistance from NITI Aayog to ensure quality training for trainers and to strengthen the overall implementation framework.

The Chief Secretary also directed concerned departments to conduct an audit of calls received on anti-drug helpline numbers to assess the nature and quality of assistance being provided to victims and their families.

On this occasion, Commissioner Secretary, Information Department, M. Raju, gave a detailed presentation on the outreach and impact of the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, which aims to make Jammu and Kashmir a truly drug-free region. He informed that since the programme's launch on April 5 this year, the department has conducted a series of sustained Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns involving social icons, influencers, and youth role models.

These initiatives included SMS campaigns, debates, competitions, podcasts, and infographics to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse, he added.

Raju revealed that out of 7,847 planned activities, 6,985 events have already been completed across the UT, engaging nearly 3.5 lakh participants and sending 1.11 lakh direct messages to the public. The campaign covered 4,569 events in Panchayats, 556 in ULBs, and 1,860 in educational institutions.

Notably, 93 individuals in Kashmir Division and 24 in Jammu Division have been successfully rehabilitated—either through self-employment opportunities or by re-enrolling them in higher education, he elaborated.

Moreover, Inspector General of Police (Crime), Sujit Singh, briefed the meeting about complementary efforts undertaken by the Police Department in collaboration with other agencies. He added that awareness drives and capacity-building programmes organized during the year have engaged approximately 3.5 lakh participants. The department is also mobilizing youth volunteers as "Drug Yodhas" to promote peer-led awareness, recognizing and rewarding 100 youth champions for their proactive contributions.