Admitting that the presence of foreign terrorists remains the biggest challenge for security forces in eradicating terrorism on this side of the Pir Panjal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti. He revealed that around 120 anti-terror operations are being conducted daily across the Jammu region to eliminate terrorists active in various areas.

Interacting with media persons after leading a wreath-laying ceremony at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Jammu, the IGP said that foreign terrorists operating in the upper reaches have posed a serious challenge for the past two years, but the counter-terrorism grid in Jammu has been significantly strengthened.

"We are strengthening the border protection grid. Very soon, foreign terrorists hiding in the upper reaches will be neutralized," the IGP asserted.

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, IGP Tuti paid tributes to the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Admitting that the presence of foreign terrorists has been a major challenge in Jammu province for the past two years, he said, "We are strengthening our counter-terrorism and border protection grid. I hope that soon we will be able to deal with the foreign terrorists hiding in forest areas and neutralize them."

He revealed that approximately 120 counter-terror operations are launched daily in the Jammu zone. "This is part of our routine duty—whether it is a speculative operation or one based on specific intelligence, the effort is continuous," he said, adding that combating terrorism remains a vital part of police duties.

National Police Day Observed with Solemnity

National Police Day, popularly known as Police Commemoration Day, was observed with solemnity and reverence across the Union Territory. The day commemorates the supreme sacrifice of ten brave personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who laid down their lives on October 21, 1959, while defending the nation's frontiers at Hot Springs in Ladakh.

Bhim Sen Tuti took the ceremonial salute at the Commemoration Day Parade. The event witnessed the presence of MLAs, officers from various Jammu-based units, senior and retired police officers, members of the media, and prominent citizens from different walks of life.

During the ceremony, IGP Tuti read out the names of 191 martyrs from the Police and Central Armed Police Forces, including the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NCB, NDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, Civil Defence, and Home Guards, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation over the past year. Among them were 14 brave personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The IGP lauded their courage and commitment, noting that their sacrifice remains an enduring symbol of duty, honour, and devotion to the motherland. He also praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its remarkable record of service, courage, and professionalism in some of the most challenging operational environments in the country.

He stated that the force continues to stand as a bulwark of national security and public safety, often performing duties at great personal risk and under extreme conditions. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and extended heartfelt wishes for the well-being of their families.