Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and eliminated two infiltrators who were trying to sneak into Indian territory.

The identities of the two terrorists killed during the encounter in the Machhal sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district are yet to be ascertained. Initial reports suggest that the slain terrorists were of Pakistani origin.

Troops detected suspicious movement along the LoC in Kupwara late on Monday night and immediately challenged the intruders, leading to a brief but intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

"On late Monday evening, alert Indian Army troops stationed along the Line of Control observed suspicious movement near the border and fired warning shots to deter potential infiltrators. The intruders responded with gunfire, triggering a fierce exchange with the security forces," reports said.

According to the Army's Chinar Corps, "Based on specific intelligence input provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police and corroborated by multiple sources and agencies regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Machhal Sector, Kupwara, on 13 October 2025. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the infiltrators, who opened indiscriminate fire. The troops retaliated effectively, neutralizing two terrorists. A large quantity of weapons and equipment was recovered from the encounter site."

During the intense firefight, the security forces successfully neutralized both infiltrators. Their bodies have been recovered, and efforts are underway to establish their identities. The operation in the rugged Machhal Sector continues as security forces maintain heightened vigilance to secure the area and prevent any further infiltration attempts.

Security forces also recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from the site. A massive search operation is currently underway in the area amid apprehensions that more terrorists may be hiding nearby. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are jointly conducting the operation along the LoC.

Searches conducted in South Kashmir

Jammu Kashmir Police on Tuesday carried out extensive search operations across multiple locations in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Houses of former Hurriyat activists, and some suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) were searched during an extensive operation.

Reports said that the coordinated raids were launched early in the morning as part of an ongoing crackdown on elements suspected of involvement in activities deemed prejudicial to national security. The searches were conducted simultaneously in several villages and town areas under tight security cover.