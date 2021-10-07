After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka, it's the turn of another Gandhi and BJP MP Varun Gandhi who called for "accountability for the innocent blood of farmers" on Thursday and shared tweet that showed a longer and better quality video on what happened at Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The video shows a black SUV that ploughed through a group of farmers holding a peaceful protest all of a sudden from behind as farmers were marching unaware of the vehicles approaching them.

"The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer," Varun Gandhi wrote.

A member of the ruling BJP, Mr Gandhi has been fiercely critical of what happened at Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Earlier on Tuesday, he shared a grainier version of the above video and wrote: "This video will shake anyone's soul". Varun Gandhi also demanded that UP Police should make "immediate arrests".

He tweeted in Hindi: "In Lakhimpur, the video that shows cars running over farmers will shake anyone's heart. Police should take note of this video and identify the owners of the car, those sitting in the car and others involved to make immediate arrests."

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. ???? pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

On Monday, Varun Gandhi was among the BJP leaders who condemned the death of farmers and asked the UP government for a CBI probe and ₹ 1 crore compensation for the dead farmers' families. However, the new video, if true, will contradict the claims of Ashish Mishra that he was not inside the vehicle that mowed down farmers.

UP govt orders judicial probe

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has deputed Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, to probe the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which nine persons lost their lives. The judicial commission will have its office in Lakhimpur Kheri and it is required to submit its report within two months.