Of tears, happiness, joy, dance and love, Saturday night was filled with a gamut of emotions as RCB entered the playoffs, leaving every RCBian jump with joy. From the bottom of the table with a weak bowling attack to making it into the playoffs. RCB proved that your comeback is bigger than your setback.

Anushka Sharma is literally crying. Y'all know how much this means for Virat Kohli ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/sJ5DZOANIf — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 18, 2024

As soon as RCB won, Virat was in tears as he was overjoyed after the win. Anushka Sharma who has been a constant support of her husband was seen cheering from the stands ever since she came to India. She has been cheering from the stands for RCB and since then, RCB has been winning the matches and now RCB is in playoffs.

Anushka Sharma is legit us celebrating the wicket and cheering for RCB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KTPRgiUWcn — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 18, 2024

Calculations as RCB enters playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualified for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024 as they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18 (Saturday).

CSK had to either win or lose by less than 17 to qualify for the playoffs as they were placed ahead of RCB in the IPL 2024 points table prior to the RCB vs CSK match.

Aaarrr Ceeee Beeee ❤️?



6️⃣ in a row for Royal Challengers Bengaluru ❤️



They make a thumping entry into the #TATAIPL 2024 Playoffs ?



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/7RQR7B2jpC#RCBvCSK | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/otq5KjUMXy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2024

After RCB won, players went berserk and celebrated in joy.

Kohli was in tears after the win as well as his wife Anushka Sharma was overwhelmed as they looked at each other with tearful eyes.

Watch Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Emotional Celebration Here

RCB made 219 runs against CSK in their must-win match, with key contributions from skipper Faf du Plessis (54), Virat Kohli (47), Rajat Patidar (41 off 23) and impactful cameos from Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5). Despite a rain interruption, their innings maintained momentum. CSK needed 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs but could only manage 191-7.

It was a dream comeback for RCB to reach the IPL 2024 playoffs as they had lost seven out of their first eight matches in the IPL 2024.