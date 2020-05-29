Lady Gaga is riding a high after the release of her latest album Chromatica. But the singer is not resting just yet. She still has work to do.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande recently collaborated on a song called Rain On Me which has been dominating pop music.

And as part of their plug for the song, the two singers faked being caught in a storm. Reportedly, they got caught in a fake storm as they recorded a faux news segment from home as field reporters to promote their single from Gaga's album Chromatica.

Ariana Grande, could be seen her bathtub as a friend poured water on her head from the detachable shower head.

Lady Gaga, used a wooden spoon for her mic as she broadcasted from her pool, where she was also being poured on: 'Live from New York, where it rains more often, this is Lady Gaga.'

'Just the other day, we saw the beginning of this here storm, living in a world where no one's innocent, but at least we tried,' Grande referenced a lyric just before she broke.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande sure aren't letting the quarantine get to them. The clip is sure to get more attention for he song. Just as they intended. You can check out the clip here: