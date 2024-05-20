'Lacks sportsmanship, arrogant': fans slam MS Dhoni as he didn't shake hands with RCB player's post-match; Virat Kohli goes searching for MSD
RCB vs CSK's match held on Saturday was one of the most crucial matches ever played in the history of IPL. As for the first time, RCB has qualified for playoffs ever since the inception of IPL game.

Indeed, a joyful moment for RCBians, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma among others.

On Saturday night, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the final Playoff spot defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in their must-win final IPL league match.

Post the match, Virat was seen celebrating with his team, however, several videos and pictures surfaced that show MS Dhoni who probably played his last match on Saturday didn't shake hands with the team.

A video that has gone viral shows that RCB players immersed in jubilant celebrations over their play-off qualification, Dhoni paused for a few moments before turning back and urging captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the handshakes instead.

Dhoni did not shake hands with many of the RCB players, including Virat Kohli, on the field. Fans speculated that this may have prompted Virat Kohli, who holds Dhoni in high regard, to follow him post-match, indicating a desire to meet with his former India captain personally.

The video of Dhoni walking sparked a flurry of conversations on social media.

A user wrote, "Rcb was celebrating like they won the trophy..spirit of the game tends to shake hands first after winning..that too it was MSD's last match..so where was the respect to the legend...just watch 2023 final, they handshake first within seconds but CSK waited for 10 mins, arrogant.."

Another said, "He is such a sore loser!! Such ppl should not be idolized. Kohli takes every loss in a stride."

The third one said, "RCB has only qualified for the playoffs. They're celebrating as if they've won the trophy."

A video has emerged showing Virat Kohli, RCB's star batter, approaching the CSK dressing room, seemingly in search of Dhoni.

With Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad already in the play-off spots, RCB completed the Playoff lineup on Saturday night.