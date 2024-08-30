Global star Priyanka Chopra is the reigning queen of not just Bollywood but also Hollywood. The actor is busy shooting for her upcoming projects. Amid her busy projects, she came to Mumbai last week to attend her brother Siddharth's engagement ceremony. The actor also attended the trailer launch of her maiden production Paani. Days after flying back to NYC, the actor dropped stunning pictures from her photoshoot.

Priyanka Chopra fails to impress netizens in latest Vogue photoshoot; Nick Jonas goes wow

On Thursday, Priyanka dropped pictures from her Vogue photoshoot and needless to say, one can't take their eyes off her stunning pictures. From make-up, hair, pose and poise everything is on point.

The actor shared the pictures and BTS clip on her social media. She captioned the post, "Very demure, very mindful. @VogueIndia, 2024. Wearing gorgeous, custom creations by some of India's finest designers- Savio Jon, Amit Aggarwal, Tarun Tahiliani, Varun Bahl, Falguni Shane Peacock, Re-Ceremonial and Ashdeen."

Take a look:

In one of the pics, she looks away from the camera like a demure princess, wearing a translucent white top. The next image is a close-up shot of half of her face. In the third picture, she wears a white shirt, black skirt and stilettos, and a white drape, with her hair tied up.

In the last picture, Priyanka opts for a golden backless outfit and gives a striking pose in a golden-yellow outfit with a veil.

Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas couldn't stop gushing over her beauty and stunning photoshoot.

He commented, "Wow, Wow, Wow."

Netizens were mighty impressed by Priyanka's head-turning appearances.

A user on reddit wrote, "Pic 2 would have looked so good had they put her on an elevated platform so the bottom poles and tyres didn't show. That pose deserves a better background, without visual noise.

A fan commented, "Does PC ever have a bad look?!! I usually don't get wowed by the outfits she/her stylists choose for her, but she's always stunning and wears everything so well. Her expressions, body language, posing, confidence....always on point."

Some netizens were disappointed with dull shades and wanted PeeCee's photoshoot more vibrant and colourful.

A user wrote, "I might get downvoted..but it was ok..most of them are quite similar so ..less creativity... Secondly it wasn't something so outstanding like in outfits I thin white one was the only one that would have taken time. At last, that businesswoman look that was so basic .."

Another mentioned, "I didn't like it, why is she looking orange?"

In an interview with Vogue India, she said, "Everything I wear has to come from a place of confidence - in the outfit itself and in how I'm wearing it. It ties in with being involved in the process and not just wearing anything off the rack. You have to find a way to make it work and personalise it so that when you step out you do it with confidence.

She further added, "For me, the design has to make sense. It needs to have a certain je ne sais quoi...it's personal and difficult to put into words, but whatever I wear, I wear with love and pride and to celebrate its story and its creators."

Work Front

Priyanka will be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. She will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film Paani, which is set for a big-screen release on October 18.