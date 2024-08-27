'How's she breathing in this tight outfit': Desi girl Priyanka Chopra opts for Sabyasachi backless traditional outfit for Marathi film Paani's trailer launch

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai over the weekend to attend her brother Siddharth's wedding festivities. The actor looked stunning in orange and red outfits for the Hastakshar ceremony. Priyanka took to her Instagram and dropped pictures on her social media.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra attended the trailer launch of the Marathi film Paani. She is the producer of the Marathi film Paani.

The actor looked stunning in a churidar salwar suit. She wore a floral kurta which was semi-backless, and she kept her hair loose, the body-hugging traditional ensemble.

She was accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Priyanka exuding her desi girl era!

A user wrote, "Bindi is missing.."

Another wrote, "Gives desi girl vibes.."

The third one wrote, "The outfit is so tight, how is she breathing."

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Priyanka can be seen posing for a photograph with a few of her fans. She then saw a young fan sitting away from her. She calls him to come closer and sit right next to her, putting her hands on his shoulders to click a picture. The young fan looked happy to sit next to his favourite star.

Priyanka Chopra's Marathi film, Paani boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Subodh Bhave, Kishore Kadam, Addinath Kothare, and Rucha Vaidya. The film explores the captivating journey of a man from a drought-stricken village in Nanded as he fights to ensure his community's water self-sufficiency. The narrative delves into the challenges he encounters, from local threats to budding relationships and the hardships of rural life.