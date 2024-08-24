Bollywood actor and global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in Mumbai on August 23. On Friday night she attends her brother, Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. She looked gorgeous in a saree as she greeted the media.

Several pictures and videos went viral, which showed Priyanka Chopra channelising her inner 'Desi Girl' at her brother's wedding festivities. She wore a magenta saree and followed it with a bralette blouse and she accessorised her look with a layered beaded necklace and a sleek handbag. Her hair was tied in a top bun with strands of hair dangling from the sides.

Priyanka Chopra greeted the paps stationed outside the venue and they asked her to pose for the camera. Priyanka was seen in a hurry and told the photogs "Aapko jaldi lena hoga, main nikal rahi hoon (You have to click soon, I'm leaving). Thank you."

When a paparazzo said that she was unavailable, she said, "Milti hoon na main, hoon yaha pe (I'll meet, I'm here now)." She then got inside her car.

Mannara Chopra along with her sister and mother were also spotted at the wedding festivities.

Priyanka's cousin, Mannara opted for an ivory outfit. While her sister wore a stunning black outfit. Later that day, the couple hosted an intimate reception party for their close friends.

About Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding festivities

Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya hosted a low-key wedding celebration from the photos and videos being shared on social media. The festivities saw the attendance of their family members. Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, was absent from the festivities.

A section of netizens noted the absence of Parineeti Chopra as she was missing from her cousin's brother's wedding festivities.

On Friday morning, Priyanka landed in Mumbai and greeted the paps at the airport.

She waved at the paparazzi and flashed a peace sign. Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a video from her flight window seat showing the lights of the city. "Mumbai meri Jaan (Mumbai, my heart)..," she wrote alongside the video.

Work Front

Priyanka will be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. She will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film Paani, which is set for a big-screen release on October 18.