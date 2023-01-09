The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that it has issued another notice to Air India over two incidents of passenger misbehaviour on Air 142 flight from Delhi to Paris on December 6, 2022.

"Air India didn't report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023. After perusal of the reply submitted by M/s Air India through email dated 06.01.2023, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of unruly passengers as per DGCA CAR Section -3, Series-M, Part-VI have not been complied with. It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed," the DGCA said in a statement.

"DGCA has issued Show Cause notice to the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," it added.

This comes in the backdrop of one passenger being caught smoking in the lavatory of the flight and disobeying the crew and civil aviation rules (CAR). Another inebriated man on the same flight had reportedly urinated on the blanket of a female passenger.

As per regulations, the airline concerned is responsible for informing the DGCA within 12 hours of landing of the aircraft in case of any incident of unruly passenger or misconduct reported in their flight.

In view of this, the airline regulator had earlier also issued a showcause notice to Air India on January 5. DGCA had come down heavily on the carrier and asked why enforcement action should not be taken against them for 'dereliction of their regulatory obligations'.

"The conduct of the airline appears to be unprofessional, and has led to systemic failure," the DGCA said.

Air India on the incident

After news of the urination incident came out, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Saturday said the airline "could have handled these matters better" and that it is "committed to taking action".

"Air India is deeply concerned about the in-flight instances where customers have suffered due to the condemnable acts of their co-passengers on our aircraft. We regret and are pained about these experiences. Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action," the CEO said in a statement.

The carrier has also initiated internal investigations into whether there were lapses by other staff on other aspects, including the service of alcohol on the flight, incident handling, complaint registration and grievance handling.

It has also issued showcause notices and de-rostered four cabin crew and one pilot pending investigation as a response to the incident.