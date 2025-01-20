Labourers brutally thrashed for returning late to work in Karnataka's Vijayapura

In a shocking incident, three labourers in Karnataka's Vijayapura district were brutally thrashed by their employer for returning late to work after festival celebrations, said officials on Monday.

A video showing the labourers being assaulted with iron pipes by three men went viral in the state, raising widespread concern.

According to the police, the incident occurred at a brick factory near Star Chowk in the Gandhinagar locality on the outskirts of Vijayapura city.

The victims have been identified as Sadashiva Madar, S. Babaladi, and Umesh, who are from Chakkaliki village in the state's Bagalkot district. Preliminary investigations revealed that the owner of the brick factory, Khemu Rathod, had the labourers punished inhumanely for a trivial reason.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman B. Nimbargi stated to the media that legal action would be taken against Khemu Rathod and others involved in the incident.

Police sources revealed that the labourers had taken an advance payment from the accused owner, Khemu Rathod, after agreeing to work in his brick factory. They had gone to their native village to celebrate the Sankranti festival but returned four days late.

The delay enraged Khemu Rathod, who verbally abused them first and questioned their being late. Despite the victims' assurances that they would complete the pending work, the accused became furious. He got all three labourers tied with ropes and then assaulted them inhumanely.

The video shows the three labourers with their hands and legs tied, made to sit with their legs stretched out. While one of the accused's associates holds a victim's hair and stands on their knees, another is seen beating the victim's feet with an iron pipe with full force. All three victims are seen being punished in the same manner, screaming and wailing in pain as they endure the assault.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)