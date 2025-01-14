Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are on cloud nine as their OTT platform, Dreamiyata Dramaa has reached three hundred million views within just seven days of its release. The power couple of the industry, Ravi and Sargun made Dreamiyata Dramaa with an aim to give the Indian audience similar dramas like that of Korean and Pakistani shows.

And looks like, the hype was worth it. The OTT platform has soon picked up and the interesting line up of shows has viewers glued to the screen. Be it 'Lovely Lolla' starring Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya or 'Dil Ko Rafu Kar Lei' starring Karan V Grover and Ayesha Khan; every show caters to a different age group of audience.

The statement

Ravi and Sargun have expressed their gratitude to fans for showering love and said, "This platform is a labor of love and a testament to our belief in powerful stories that resonate with people," the duo shared in a joint statement. "We are beyond thrilled to see how Dreamiyata Dramaa has been embraced by audiences, and we are committed to continuing to deliver content that excites, entertains, and inspires."

Upcoming shows

Some of the upcoming projects on Dreamiyata Dramaa includes - 'Terre Ho Jaayein Hum' featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, 'Tujhse Haii Ashiqui' starring Abhishek Kumar and Mahir Pandhi, and 'Haale Dil' with Manisha Rani.

Talking about what made them launch the platform, Sargun had once said in an interview, "We've always believed in creating content that is genuine and relatable. With Dreamiyata Dramaa, we are building a platform where families can come together to enjoy stories that resonate across generations. It's a step towards creating an entertainment space that celebrates joy, love, and the diversity of human experiences."