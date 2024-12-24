Power couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have announced their latest venture, Dreamiyata Dramaa, a family entertainment platform aimed at delivering fresh, engaging, and impactful content. Dreamiyata Dramaa boasts a broad lineup, including series, music videos, and films spanning multiple genres. The platform reflects Sargun and Ravi's commitment to authenticity, innovation, and artistic integrity, ensuring an appeal to audiences of all ages.

The platform's latest offering, Lovely Lolla, stars Isha Malviya and Gauahar Khan. The show's poster has already created a buzz online, generating excitement among fans.

Ravi Dubey's Birthday Bash

On Monday, Ravi Dubey celebrated his birthday in style, surrounded by friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry. Among the attendees were Sargun Mehta, Nakuul Mehta, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Surbhi Jyoti, Asha Negi, Gauahar Khan, Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja, Terence Lewis, and Karan V Grover.

Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Gauahar Khan stole the spotlight, exuding festive vibes in stunning red outfits that perfectly matched the Christmas spirit.

Ayesha Khan dazzled in a body-hugging red outfit that accentuated her figure, while Isha opted for an off-shoulder red mini-dress with a thigh-high slit, turning heads with her bold sartorial choice.

However, Ayesha faced criticism from netizens for her sartorial choice.

Viral moments: Isha, Ayesha dance their hearts out with Sargun; Ankita hugs Isha and Ayesha

Several photos and videos from the celebration have gone viral on social media. In one clip, Isha is seen dancing with Ayesha Khan, while another captures Sargun Mehta joining Isha and Ayesha on the dance floor. A heartwarming moment shows Ankita hugging Isha and Ayesha.

Take a look at the videos that have taken over the internet!