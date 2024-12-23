2023 was a Khan-tastic year for SRKians as Shah Rukh Khan's three films, namely Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, were released last year, and since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for SRK's upcoming film.

A few months back, SRK announced that he is working on a film titled King, though not much has been revealed by King Khan. Ever since King was announced, the buzz around it has been quite high. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, who will be essaying the role of the antagonist.

It was earlier reported that King would be directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh. However, a Pinkvilla report states that Sujoy Ghosh has been replaced, and now King will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are among the biggest combinations for Hindi cinema and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer has been underway for the last 6 months," Pinkvilla's source claims.

The report in Pinkvilla further stated, "Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute. King is all set to go on floors in March 2025."

Has Sujoy Ghosh been replaced or removed?

Clarifying the role of Sujoy Ghosh in the project, the source informed, "The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya. The makers have got Abbas Tyrewala on board as the dialogue writer."

For the unversed, Siddharth Anand directed Shah Rukh in his 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, which became the first-ever Hindi movie to enter the Rs 500 crore club.

About the film, King

SRK-Suhana Khan's film, King, is set to feature some of the most high-octane action sequences in Indian cinema.

As per Pinkvilla, "It's the most explosive action written for a Hindi film. SRK and Sid plan to shoot action blocks of King all across the globe, and they have already done recce for the same at several virgin locations. Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are extremely happy with how the script of King has shaped up."