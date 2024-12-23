'Blessings Of Mahadev': Musical Duo Sachet-Parampara celebrate 'Beautiful Time' with their baby boy; Raveena Tandon showers blessings

Congratulations are in order for the musical duo Sachet and Parampara as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Sunday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the newly minted parents Sachet and Parampara announcement post captioned the post: "With The Blessings Of Mahadev We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy. We Seek your blessings and Good Wishes In this Beautiful Time."

Along with the note, the couple shared a sweet video capturing precious moments with their newborn. In the video, they can be seen gently holding their baby's tiny feet, forming a heart shape. The video also showcases tender moments of the couple holding their baby's hands. It concludes with an adorable shot of two teddy bears placed next to a baby doll.

Several celebs from the Bollywood and music industry took to their comment section and blessed the duo for the newborn.

Akriti Kakarar wrote, "Jai ho !!!! God bless you guys and the little baby for the best most blissful journey ahead."

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Congratulations! Godless and lots of love and Aashirwaad."

About Music composers Sachet and Parampara Tandon

Sachet and Parampara got married in November 2020. Even while expecting, the couple continued to mentor contestants on the popular music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Sachet and Parampara are known for their work on songs like Bekhayali (2019), Mere Sohneya (2019), Malang Sajna (2024) and Maiyya Mainu (2021).

They are also known for their work in Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Bhoomi (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), Kabir Singh (2019), Tanhaji (2020), Jersey (2022), Adipurush (2022), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), Srikanth (2024), Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024), Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024), Do Patti (2024) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024).