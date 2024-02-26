Sargun Mehta is at the peak of her career. From turning producer and bringing out some of the most entertaining content on television and film industry to breaking new boundaries with each of her roles as an actress; Sargun Mehta is reigning and how! Despite all her professional achievements, the one question she often gets asked is about turning parents with husband, Ravi Dubey.

Sargun pestered over baby plans

During a recent interaction, Sargun was asked about her 'baby plans'. "Janta ka yeh sawal hai baccho ka kya plan hai itne saal ho gaye wait karte karte, mai bhi bada hogya apko dekhte dekhte (The audience wants to know your baby plans as it has been so many years since they've been waiting. Even I have grown up watching you)," an interviewer asked the actress. An awkward Sargun took a few seconds and then said, "But yeh sawal ka tum logo se kya lena dena ya fir janta ko bhi kya lena dena (What have you got to do with it)."

However, the interviewer seemed in no mood to stop at that and kept prodding Sargun to talk about babies. Mehta, who visibly looked irritated by now, said that she loves kids and when the time is right the two of them will plan it however, they don't feel it is the time for babies now. The interviewer has been bashed left right and center for such intruding way of interviewing the actress.

Sargun's views on having kids

Sargun had once revealed in an interview that she doesn't like the question about planning babies as it makes her feel that's the only reason society wanted them to see married. "It's like that's the only thing you expect out of a couple. It's putting down the entire institution of marriage, if that's the only thing we're supposed to do. I'm not saying that anybody who is getting pregnant or wants to have a baby is wrong. People have different priorities and goals in life," Sargun said.