Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies seems to have struck a chord not just with the audience but even with celebrities. Ever since the comedy of errors dropped on Netflix, social media has been dropping in rave reviews for the film. With no big names except for Ravi Kishan and a simple plot, Laapataa seems to have hit the right note even with celebrities.

Celebs pour in review

This is what celebs had to say about the film.

"Just finished watching #LaapataLadies, haven't seen such a heartwarming and innocent film in long. All my best to @raodyness and team, will recommend all to watch this gem (happy emoji)," Sunny Deol wrote on social media.

"Saw the very big hearted and moving Laapata Ladies. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that. I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers. It is old fashioned in a good way and modern in a very invisible manner. It is deceptively simple in its treatment and humour," Hansal Mehta tweeted.

"JUST LOVED LAAPATAA LADIES @raodyness. So well performed by each and every cast member loved everything about it @aafilms.official," Varun Dhawan wrote. Earlier, Radhika Apte had also taken to social media and called the film a gem that mustn't be missed. "This film is just so wonderful and heartwarming and honest and funny and sweet and kind it's a gem that you mustn't mustn't miss!(sic)," she had tweeted.

The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles and has landed on Netflix on April 26.