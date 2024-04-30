Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies has landed on Netflix on April 26. And within two days, the comedy of errors seem to have won over everyone. Starring Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam; the film is hailed for its simplicity and authenticity. Even though the film premiered in theatres in March, it failed to generate a buzz.

Social media comments

However, with the film dropping on Netflix and more people getting access to it, viewers are going gaga over the village story.

"At last after its release in OTT, I found a time to see this at a big screen & am happy I did. Gem of a movie," a user wrote.

"I have stayed alone for more than 5 years in different stages of my life, The idea of a women staying alone, whether you are married or unmarried is very foreign and uncomfortable for the 'society' to accept. Today while watching #LaapataaLadies , I felt so heard and seen!" another user commented.

"How laapataa ladies is beautiful and blessed movie. same goes to sajni song too.. Beautifully captured the innocence of movie," a comment read.

"This scene stands out.... everyone had a big smile on their faces in theater purest and most innocent form of love which one night stand , situationship n woke generation won't understand#LaapataaLadies," another comment read.

"Just finished watching #LaapataaLadies. A must watch satire by Kiran Rao on the Indian society, esp the rural setup and the prevalent mindset for women. A story of two newly wed brides whonget lost, but in actuality find themselves n their purpose. Great acting by each actor," a social media user commented.

"Seeing this climax moment in a packed theatre, where you have people happily sobbing and are rooting for the characters is a beautiful feeling. ould always maintain that such movies are enjoyed BEST in theatres! #LaapataaLadies," another social media user opined.