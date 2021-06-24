Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is one of the most handsome heroes of the Telugu movie industry. With his boy-next-door image, the Akkineni star has grabbed many fandoms. Now that Chaitanya is all set for a makeover, it is reported that his looks in the upcoming flick ' Thank You' are to attract everyone.

Under the direction of Vikram Kumar (Manam, 24, Gang Leader) Naga Chaitanya is to entertain the audience in 'Thank You'. Chaitanya has been working hard at the gym for the new look in which he is to be featured in an upcoming movie venture.

Naga Chaitanya's video turns viral

A video of Naga Chaitanya working out at the gym has now gone viral. The Akkineni hero is seen lifting heavyweights, in a black camouflage tee, with a cap and workout shoes. It is reported that a massive body transformation is expected and hence Chaitanya has been working hard at the gym.

Well, Naga Chaitanya had appeared in a subtle, rugged look in his latest movies Majili and Venky Mama. The Akkineni fans seem to be excited to see Chaitanya's transformed look.

Chaitanya Prepping up for Bollywood debut

Though some reports suggest that Naga Chaitanya's endeavors at the gym are apparently for his movie Thank You, there are talks going on that Chaitanya's workout and transformation are all for his appearance for Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

While his workout videos have become viral, Telugu industry people strongly believe that Naga Chaitanya's focus on the muscular body is for his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya's latest pictures from the sets of Thank You, however, have gone viral and created much hype around his upcoming movies.

Naga Chaitanya upcoming movies

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Love Story' was supposed to get a theatrical release in April. But, the second wave of Covid had the team pause the release formalities for a while. So, the makers of Love Story are eyeing to release the movie when the situations get better for the theatrical release of movies. Directed by Shekhar Kammula, the movie is touted to be a romantic drama.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya's Thank You helmed by Vikram Kumar is being made currently. Rashi Khanna as the female lead, the shooting is going on as per the schedule and the team is simultaneously working on post-production works.

Chaitanya is all set for his grand entry in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He is to play an important role in the movie.