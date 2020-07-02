Vikram Kumar has rubbished rumours that actress Samantha Akkineni is a part of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie Thank you. The Manam director says that he is yet to approach any actress for the role.

Naga Chaitanya is busy wrapping up the shooting of Sekhar Kammula's romantic entertainer, Love Story. He had announced to take up the filming of Parasuram's next movie. The Geetha Govindam director was waiting for him to wrap it up when he got the call sheet of Mahesh Babu. So he kept Chay's film on hold to finish Prince's project first. The irked actor went on to sign a film with Vikram Kumar's film.

Naga Chaitanya has earlier worked with Vikram Kumar in Manam and their second combo-film Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The director has revealed that the shooting of the movie would start once normalcy returns in Hyderabad.

'We have always wanted to work together'

"I am collaborating with Naga Chaitanya and Dil Raju for my next. We have always wanted to work together and I am delighted to team up with them for a family entertainer with the working title Thank You. The story revolves around the two lead characters and we will start shooting once normalcy returns (in Hyderabad)," Cinema Express quoted Vikram Kumar as saying.

Fans have enjoyed watching the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Manam and Majili. They hope that Vikram would bring them back together and this led to speculations that the actress had been brought on board to play the female lead opposite Chay.

But Vikram Kumar quashed these rumours, saying that he has not approached any actress for the female lead yet. "Sam is not part of the film. Some other actor will play the lead heroine. However, we haven't approached anyone so far and are yet to finalise the rest of the cast," added the director.