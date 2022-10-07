Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha made a silent debut on Netflix. The film is now streaming on the OTT giant barely two months after its theatrical release. The film which released on August 11, 2022 in multiplexes and single screens all across the country, received wide criticism from all corners. The film tanked at the box office and has now made a quiet OTT entry.

What social media has to say

And guess what? Twitter seems to have fallen in love with the film this time around. Check out some of the social media reactions the film has received. "MASTERPIECE. Most under rated film of this generation. Story, Screen Play, Direction, Acting, Songs, Music everything top notch. Once in a generation movie heart touching," wrote one user.

"Saw #LaalSinghChaddha yesterday still cannot understand why this film flopped..What a film man Especially climax where laal talks to Rupa under the tree it just choked me. I know one thing for a fact that LSC will be appreciated by many people when watch this on OTT," another netizen said.

Netizens can't stop praising the film

The social media user further added, "A special mention to the writer @atul_kulkarni sir..you have a written a really really good film and as the time will pass you will be remembered and appreciated for it..I know as an artist it is painful when ur good is not appreciated but A good work is always appreciated sooner or latter and it LSC is one of the finest films to come out this year."

"#LaalSinghChaddha is WATCHABLE. 3/5 Its an HONEST remake. Best part: Dialogues; It doesn't miss a single emotion nd carries the essence of the original.But the only thing missing is the subtle and quite nature of #Forrest which is rather expressive in #LaalSingh," wrote another Twitterati.