Post the pandemic outbreak, Indian audiences saw films and series on OTT platforms in multifarious languages, and it diminished the dominance of Bollywood in the entertainment sector of the country.

Despite huge pre-release hypes, several Bollywood movies from top stars bombed at the box-office, while a handful of South films including KGF 2 and RRR tasted success.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five overhyped Bollywood films that currently holds an IMDB rating of less than 5 points.

Liger (IMDB Rating: 3.1/10)

Liger was undoubtedly one of the most hyped movies in recent years. To promote this film, Vijay Deverakonda traveled to multiple cities in the nation, and it was reflected in the movie's first-day collection.

However, due to its mediocre screenplay, the film bombed at the box-office.

The film is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Dobaara (IMDB Rating: 2.8/10)

Maverick filmmaker Dobaara was another hyped movie which hit the theaters this year. Despite handling a mysterious subject, the Tapsee Pannu starter failed to make any impact at the box-office.

Apart from Tapsee Pannu, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Nassar, Rahul Bhat, and Saswata Chatterjee in other crucial roles.

Dhaakad (IMDB Rating: 4/10)

Lady superstar Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad was a bomb at the Indian box-office. Despite a huge pre-release hype, the film was opened to empty houses all across the nation, and it collected just over Rs 4 crores at the box-office.

Dhaakad is now available to watch on Zee5.

Raksha Bandhan (IMDB Rating: 4.6/10)

Aanand L. Rai's comedy movie Raksha Bandhan succeeded in generating favorable word of the mouth reviews from audiences.

However, this Akshay Kumar starrer failed to make it big at the box-office, and emerged as a flop at the box-office.

Laal Singh Chaddha (IMDB Rating: 5/10)

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was undoubtedly the most hyped movie in 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Amid a huge hype before release, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audiences and emerged as an average grosser at the box-office.