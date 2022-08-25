Aamir Khan is facing tough times at the box office. His latest release Laal Singh Chaddha has crashed at the domestic box office miserably. The overall domestic collection stands at just Rs 58.11 crore approx. However, the film has been making waves at the international box office ever since its release.

LSC has overtaken Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become the biggest Hindi film of 2022 in international markets. It has made $7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) in over a week of release overtaking Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million), and The Kashmir Files ($5.7 million) and the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 126 crore.

The film is yet to release in China where Aamir enjoys a huge fan following. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hank's Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in key roles. The makers were reportedly in talks with Netflix for the digital rights but after the box office debacle, the OTT giants seem to have backed out of the project. If reports are true, the Aamir-Kareena starrer has no takers for OTT release.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that the Dangal actor is planning to take a break for two months before deciding on his next. He is likely to fly out of the country along with his son Azad and ex-wife Kiran Rao for some time.

Earlier, rumour mills were churning out stories of Aamir agreeing to star in the biopic of music giant Gulshan Kumar. Titled Mogul, Subhash Ghai will helm the megaphone for the musical drama. However, post the LSC debacle, the makers are reportedly in dilemma to kickstart the project.