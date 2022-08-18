The daily Twitter outrage against Bollywood is getting serious by the day. With Aamir Khan's most-ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha sinking without traces at the box office, the online hate campaign is now against Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra, Shahrukh Khan's Pathan and Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha. Nepotism, old interview statements, and political views are the key reasons for this boycott culture.

For instance, #BoycottVikramVedha was trending hours after Hrithik Roshan praised Laal Singh Chaddha in a tweet.

Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful. ❤️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2022

Though the film opened to mixed reviews, film analyst Taran Adarsh feels the boycott culture is killing the industry slowly. "STOP being in denial about #Boycott calls *not* affecting film biz... The fact is, these #Boycott calls *HAVE* made a dent and impacted the #BO numbers of #LaalSinghChaddha specifically... Face it!" he wrote on Twitter.

Along with LSC, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan too tanked at the BO. Addressing the ongoing hate campaign and cancel culture against the industry, Akshay said, "Everybody has an opinion now. When a film is made, there goes a lot of money and hard work into it), it affects the economy of India and we indirectly are hurting ourselves only and I hope people realise this soon."

Actor Madhavan, who is riding high post the success of Rocketry, believes that good content will pull people to theatres always. said, "If we release good movies and people like them then they will naturally come to theatres. I would like to clearly state that only a few films have done better than those of Hindi stars. They are Pushpa, the KGF films, the Baahubali films and RRR. These are only six films that have worked. We can't call this a pattern. I think the audience's preferences have changed after the pandemic. They are consuming content from all over the world," he said at a recent media interaction.

The growing popularity of South Indian films and their stars, access to global content, watching films on OTT at the comfort of your home and most importantly Bollywood's metro-centric content is considered the main factors for the decline of audience.

Post the pandemic, only three Bollywood films Bhool Bhulaiya 2, The Kashmir Files and surprisingly Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt, who is often known as the poster girl of Nepotism, in the lead role, made it big. A slew of films like Runway 34, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera failed to make a mark.