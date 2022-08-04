Aamir Khan is on a spree— attending events, giving interviews and launching marketing contents for his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Bollywood is facing flaks from netizens for various reasons with nepotism being the main issue. This year Bollywood witnessed a slew of flops including Shamshera, Runway 34, Samrat Prithviraj, BachchhanPaandey, Jersey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Heropanti 2 and many other films. On the other hand, South Indian films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF were celebrated by the audience.

With Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha gearing up for release next weekend, netizens are already trending the #BoycottBollywood hashtag on various social media platforms. Addressing the issue Aamir said, "I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. He added, "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hank's Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in key roles. The makers have reportedly sold the film's digital rights to Netflix for Rs 160 crore and is likely to make its OTT premiere in October.

However, this is not the first time the actor is facing the heat from netizens. Back in 2015, he was criticised for speaking up about the growing intolerant situation in the country. Soon after the nationwide outrage, the actor clarified his statement, he said, "I never said India was intolerant or I wanted to leave the country. I also understand the emotions of those who were hurt. I would like to say that my statement was misunderstood and to some extent media is responsible for it. I was born here and I will die here."

In the recent past, many other Bollywood celebrities were targeted for expressing their political views. Is it right to boycott actors because of their political views, let us know your thoughts?