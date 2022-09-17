Ever since the arrest of the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, many updates have been doing rounds on his deep connection with Bollywood celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli and others.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar: 'Man of her dreams'

In one such latest update in the case, the officials probing the case have revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez was reportedly warned by a few of her co-stars about the conman but the actress was so much in love with the conman that she had decided to pay no heed to those warnings. Instead, she was planning to get married to him and thought him to be the 'man of her dreams', as per an ANI report.

As per Free Press Journal report, the actress had told Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan that she wants to marry Sukesh who had introduced himself as "businessman and politician". However, they had warned her against him. As per the report, a senior police official, who was part of the probe team, stated, "She was advised by her co-stars to be wary of Sukesh but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts like cars and pedigree pets."

More trouble for Jaqueline?

Speaking to ANI, Ravinder Yadav said, "There is more trouble for Jaqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy."

For the unversed, actress Nora Fatehi has also been questioned in connection with the same case. However, Nora never met Chandrashekhar and had spoken to him only through Whatsapp, twice.

The Enforcement Directorate has already named Jacqueline as an accused in its chargesheet in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. The ED claimed that she had received gifts and monetary benefits from the money Sukesh acquired by illegal methods.

The Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav told ANI that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actors as he had huge wealth and properties that were acquired through extortion. The EOW has also recovered a super bike, Ducati, costing around Rs 8 lakh from Prashant, Jacqueline's manager. This bike was gifted by Sukesh to Prashant.