Spanish giants Real Madrid will fight it out against Atletico Madrid in the seventh fixture of their domestic campaign at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on September 28.

The Los Blancos will be looking forward to register their fourth win in a row in the La Liga after they defeated Osasuna 2-0 last Wednesday whereas Atletico Madrid will be looking forward to get back at the top of the table beating Real Madrid and are bribing high on confidence after their 2-0 away win against Mallorca.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The 13-time European champions started this year's campaign with an impressive 3-1 win against Celta Vigo after having a poor pre-season campaign.

In the next two matches, they were held by Real Valladolid and Villarreal which again raised many questions regarding their performance and they bounced back with a 3-2 win over Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In their opening fixture of the UEFA Champions League this season, they suffered a massive 3-0 defeat at the hands of PSG due to which Zinedine Zidane's men faced a lot of criticism.

But the Los Blancos again got back to winning ways with a victory against strong opponent Sevilla. In their last fixture of the domestic campaign, they defeated Osasuna 2-0 in what was a convincing victory as Zidane made a lot of changes.

The Los Blancos, who are currently sitting at the top of the table, need to be a bit more consistent. They will be looking forward to register a victory in the Madrid derby and Karim Benzema's form will bolster their attack.

However big signing Eden Hazard has not been able to perform up to the expectations till now, the Belgian star who was rested in the match against Osasuna will be raring to prove his worth in the highly anticipated fixture.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid had a perfect start to the season as they registered three back-to-back victories in the first three fixtures they played against Getafe, Leganes and Eibar respectively.

After the international break, they suffered a massive 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad before being held by Celta Vigo at home as both the teams could not break the deadlock.

The Los Rojiblancos who held Juventus to a 2-2 draw at home are currently placed second with 13 points in the domestic league table. Their summer signing Joao Felix has scored two goals in the six matches he has played whereas Diego Costa is also in decent form.

Diego Simeone will want his side to win the fixture and go to the top of the league table before they face Lokomotiv Moscow in their next fixture. The last time both the teams met was in the International Champions Cup during pre-season where Atletico beat the Los Blancos 7-3.

The Los Blancos who have not lost a single match this season will definitely be the favourite and with the chances of Luka Modric coming back to the playing eleven, it will be a major booster for them.

The Los Rojiblancos can definitely produce an upset as it is difficult to predict a Madrid derby. The scoreline will probably be a 1-1 draw.

The Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid match will start at 9 PM local time on September 28 and 12.30 AM according to IST on September 29.

Live Streaming: How and where to watch in India

The match will not be telecasted in India as Sony Sports network did not get the broadcasting rights. The fixture will be streamed live on the official La Liga page on Facebook.