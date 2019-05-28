Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has set his sights on Eden Hazard and hopes that the Chelsea star joins the LaLiga giants in the off-season. Hazard has been linked with Madrid right through this season and there are reports that he has now finally made up his mind to leave Chelsea and hop across to Madrid in a €130 million deal.

Although Perez stopped short of going into the details, he dropped enough hints about Hazard and even praised the 28-year-old attacker's game. which could well mean the deal has been finalised.

"How are we supposed to talk to a club who are playing in a final? We've been trying for a number of years to make Hazard a Real Madrid player, but we haven't achieved it yet." Perez replied during his interview with Onda Cero's El Transistor.

'He is one of the best footballers'

In what can be safely dubbed as the sure hint, Perez also said: "I'd really like Hazard to come to Real Madrid and really hope he does. He is one of the best footballers."

It should be mentioned here that head coach Zinedine Zidane has already made it clear that he will revamp the side after a disappointing season in which they also ousted from the Champions League in the last 16.

While Paris Saint-Germain pair of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have emerged as possible targets, Perez effectively ruled out any interest in both the players.

"I haven't spoken with about Mbappe or Neymar, nor have I with anyone else," Perez said. "Nor have we spoken with Mbappe, nor will we.

"Last year we said we didn't want them and this year is the same. If we want a player, we'll speak to their club," he further added.

These statements come after Eden Hazard himself categorically mentioned that he is not looking at playing in any Premier League club after he leaves Chelsea which only makes these reports of him joining Real Madrid quite pertinent.

"No chance, no chance," he said. "I am a Blue! It means a lot to me. I cannot play for another club in this country.

"When you play for Chelsea, at the start of the season people look at which trophies we can have at the end of May. We lost the EFL Cup final two months ago so, at the end of the season, this is one we can go for. It's important," Hazard added.