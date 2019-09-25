Spanish giants Real Madrid will fight it out against Osasuna in their sixth fixture of this year's domestic campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 25.

The Los Blancos will be looking forward to continue their winning form before they face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby this weekend while Osasuna will be looking forward to register a victory after they squeezed out a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The 13-time European champions had a very much inconsistent season so far. After winning their first match in a convincing manner against Celta Vigo they were held in back-to-back matches against Real Valladolid and Villarreal respectively.

The Los Blancos registered their second victory of this year's league against Levante but their opponents pretty much exploited the Madrid defence as they pulled two goals back in the second half of the match and were almost on the brink of holding Madrid to a draw.

But in their first Champions League fixture of the season, they were thrashed by PSG. The Paris-based club did not let Madrid get hold of the match and showed complete dominance over the visitors.

Last weekend they rallied to beat Sevilla 1-0 with a goal from in-form striker Karim Benzema. Zinedine Zidane needs to sort out the problems with his defence before the Madrid derby and the match against the comparatively much weaker Osasuna team will be very much important for the Los Blancos to win. They will be looking forward to continue their winning streak going into the match against their arch-rivals.

On the other hand, Osasuna are yet to lose a match in the La Liga this season. They have made a positive start and are getting better day by day.

Their midfielder Roberto Torres is in good form and the Reds will be banking on him to make an impact against Madrid. In their previous match against Real Betis which ended in a draw, they created many chances but to the disappointment of the fans, they could not convert and collected just one point playing at home.

The Reds also held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw which was a major booster for the players as they came back from 2-1 down to squeeze out a point against the defending champions. It will be tough for them against the Los Blancos but they will want to produce an upset against the Spanish giants as the Reds will aim at a top-10 finish this season

The Los Blancos are definitely are a superior side and are expected to win the match but Osasuna can produce an upset. The Reds have been defensive up to the mark this season and considering that it will be tough for Real Madrid to score. The scoreline of the match will be 2-1 in favour of Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid-Osasuna match will start at 9 PM local time on September 25 and 12.30 AM according to IST on September 26.

Live Streaming: How and where to watch in India

The match will not be telecasted in India as Sony Sports network did not get the broadcasting rights. The fixture will be streamed live on the official La Liga page on Facebook.