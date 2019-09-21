Spanish giants Real Madrid will fight it out against Sevilla in their fifth fixture of this year's campaign at the Estadio Ramon stadium on September 22.

The Los Blancos will look forward to bounce back after their humiliation at Paris whereas league leaders Sevilla will want to extend their lead at the top of the table

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The 13-time UEFA Champions League winners were humiliated by PSG in their opening fixture of the European tournament. They are enjoying decent form in the La Liga this season after a disastrous campaign last year.

The Los Blancos squeezed out a 3-2 victory against Levante last week and are currently placed third on the table with eight points in their kitty. The Spanish giants will again miss the services of Luka Modric who is out with an injury but with the return of Sergio Ramos in the squad who missed out the match against PSG due to suspension, their defence will get a major booster.

Zinedine Zidane will be happy with the inclusion of Gareth Bale in the squad also who was on suspension last weekend. Eden Hazard has not even lived up to the expectations for the Los Blancos as the 28-year-old has been struggling to make an impact for the Spanish giants.

Zidane will again miss the services of Isco, Marco Asensio due to injury. The presence of Modric in the mid-field plays a very important part of the Los Blancos' gameplay but they will miss out on the services of the playmaker.

The Real Madrid side will definitely look forward to an away win and go at the top of the table but they will be cautious against their opponent who are currently the league leaders and are enjoying good form.

On the other hand, Sevilla had made a brilliant start to their season under their new coach Julen Lopetegui.

The league leaders started their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Espanyol and squeezed out a 1-0 victory against Granada. Their winning run was then stopped by Celta Vigo as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

They again returned to winning ways against Alaves and also registered a win in their first Europa League fixture against Qarabag. The White and Reds who finished sixth last season missed out on a UEFA Champions League spot will aim for a top-four finish this season.

They have not lost to the Los Blancos in their last four La Liga clashes at home so they will be high on confidence. They will definitely look forward to beat Real Madrid and build on their lead at the top of the table.

Both the teams have high chances to win the fixture. Sevilla might have a slight advantage considering the current form they are enjoying but the Los Blancos will desperately want to get back on winning ways before they face Osasuna and Athletico Madrid respectively.

The scoreline will probably be 2-1 in favour of Sevilla.

The Real Madrid-Sevilla match will start at 9 PM local time on September 22 and 12.30 AM IST on September 23.

Live Streaming: How and where to watch in India

The match will not be telecasted in India as Sony Sports network did not get the broadcasting rights. The fixture will be streamed live on the official La Liga page on Facebook.