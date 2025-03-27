When was the last time we noticed a box office clash between the industries? It has been ages since a new film release has excited the audiences, and the clash has gotten everyone excited to see who will win this race.

This week, the Indian box office is gearing up for its first clash of 2025, as three of the most highly anticipated and big-budget films are set to release in the same weekend.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's third directorial venture, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, hit the screens on March 27 (Thursday), clashing with Chiyaan Vikram's starrer, Veera Dheera Sooran.

Soon after, joining the race is AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan, which will release on March 30 (Sunday), bringing back the OG Salman Khan and Eid combination.

As the promotions are on for both these South films, during an interview, Chiyaan Vikram spoke about his film clashing with his favorite Malayalam actor, Mohanlal. Interestingly, his wife, Shailaja Balakrishnan, is a bigger fan of the veteran actor.

When asked about which film his wife would prefer to watch first, the actor replied, "I asked her which film she would watch first, and she said she would watch both. I will watch both too, but I don't know which one she will watch first. I speak a little bit of Malayalam; she speaks very well. Now, there is no Malayalam, Tamil, or Telugu, it's all the same in India. Different languages, different cultures, let's just enjoy it."

Vikram on the clash between his film Veera Dheera Sooran and his idol's film L2 Empuraan

When Vikram was asked about the clash between Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan, he replied, "Malayalam cinema is known for making good content-based films. Now, I'm sure Empuraan will be big pan-India. I want it to be a big film; every Malayali too wants it to be a huge film. I am a big fan of Mohanlal, and Prithvi is also a very good friend."

Vikram on Prithviraj as a director

Vikram also stated that just like his fellow actor Dhanush, he was shocked to see how good a director Prithviraj is despite being an actor in the industry for more than 2 decades.

He said, "I hope it's the first pan-Indian film that creates records for Malayalam cinema."

"Ours is a good film too, with both films coming on the same day, I'm just hoping that Malayalis who have always liked content-based films will receive it well."

About Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan

SU Arun Kumar's Veera Dheera Sooran stars Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil debut), Dushara Vijayan, and Siddique.

The film has music composed by G. V. Prakash. A prequel for the film has also been planned but has yet to go on the floors.

Veera Dheera Sooran revolves around Kaali, a provision store owner and a family man, whose involvement in a dangerous crime network and his mysterious mission form the rest of the story.

Talking about Prithviraj's L2 Empuraan, it is the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer. The second installment in a planned trilogy.

The film stars Mohanlal, alongside an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Both films are all set to hit the screens on 27th March, 2025.