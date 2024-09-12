Chiyaan Vikram's 2005 film Anniyan was a massive box-office success and continues to be loved by fans even after all these years. There were rumors that the film would be remade in Hindi with Ranveer Singh taking on the lead role. However, those rumors faded and the project was ultimately shelved.

Recently Chiyaan Vikram shared his thoughts on the idea of another actor playing his iconic role. During an interview with DNA he addressed the buzz about a potential Hindi remake of Anniyan. Vikram said that it wasn't his place to comment on the remake. He suggested that filmmaker Shankar, who directed the original, should provide answers especially since the remake is being planned without Shankar's involvement.

When asked, Vikram replied, "I think this question should be directed to Shankar. He should have done part two with me instead." He also expressed his thoughts on Ranveer Singh possibly taking on the lead role in the Hindi version. Vikram said that Ranveer would be a great fit for the role and might even add new elements to the character. "On a serious note I believe Ranveer would have made a good Anniyan. I'd like to see his version because I'm a fan of his work. It would have been interesting to see what he would bring to the story," he said.

Earlier, in an interview, Vikram spoke about the possibility of acting in a Hindi film. He acknowledged that this is a question he's often asked but he clarified that he would only take on a Hindi film if he felt he had the same creative freedom he enjoys in Tamil cinema.

"The thing is I want to approach Hindi films in the same way I do in Tamil. If a role that gives me the freedom to do that comes along I would love to take it up. I'm just waiting for that opportunity. If it happens it happens," he explained.

As for his upcoming projects Vikram is currently working on Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam and Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2. Both films are eagerly anticipated and they are expected to showcase Vikram in powerful roles.

Despite the Anniyan remake being shelved, Vikram remains open to seeing other talented actors like Ranveer Singh step into iconic roles and he wishes to wait for the right opportunity to make his mark in Hindi cinema.