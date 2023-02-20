Bhumi Pednekar and sister, Samisksha Pednekar threw a grand bash on the latter's birthday in Mumbai last night. The Pednekar girls also posed for the shutterbugs happily. Both, Bhumi and Samiksha looked stunning their outfits for the evening and made sure all the spotlight was on them. Celebs like Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan and Orry were spotted at the do.

Social media reacts

When a paparazzo shared a video of the two ladies posing, social media had a lot to say. "Are the twins or has something happened to my eyes?" asked one user. "Kylie and Kendall Jenner lite," another user wrote. "Both the sisters nangu pangu," another user wrote. "Bhumi wearing a tape dress," a social media user commented.

"Urfi Javed now you move aside," another social media user commented. "What has happened to Bhumi's dressing sense," a netizen asked. "Both look like twins how come only one's birthday," another pondered. Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses in the country today. The actress recently made news when she was spotted kissing someone at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception.

Who's the man in Bhumi's life

Bhumi exited the venue with Yash Kataria and as she sat in the car, Yash planted a kiss on her lips. While the bodyguards tried their best to block the view, paparazzos had captured what they wanted. For those of you who are not aware, Yash Kataria is a renowned body builder and the two are in a steady relationship. What's more? Yash and Bhumi have reportedly been dating for a while and are in no rush to take things to the next level.