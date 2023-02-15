Bhumi Pednekar made news for her risque but traditional avatar at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. However, that was not the only reason why she grabbed the spotlight. Bhumi was spotted kissing someone at the wedding reception and ever since then, social media has gone into a tizzy. Netizens are curious to know what's brewing in the actress' life. And this is what we know.

Who is her mystery man?

The Badhai Do actress was spotted kissing a mystery man inside her car and if reports are anything to go by, the man in question is Yash Kataria. Reports state that Yash Kataria is a renowned body builder and the two are in a steady relationship. What's more? Yash and Bhumi have reportedly been dating for a while and are in no rush to take things to the next level.

More celebs confirming relationship

This comes barely a few days after Vijay Varma also confirmed his relationship with actress Tammannah Bhatia. Prateik Babbar has also confirmed his relationship with actress Priya Banerjee. Bhumi was last seen with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do, a film based on queer relationships. Even though the film received thumbs up from critics, it failed to be a box-office success.

Talking about the same, Pednekar had said, "It trended worldwide when it was released on OTT, it got so much love and acclaim from people globally. I am humbled with all the love that I have received through the film and very grateful for many awards that I have been presented with. This means that the audiences are accepting what the film communicated. I think the film would have done so much more box office wise if it had released now, with COVID-19 subsided."