Kylie Jenner sure is keeping busy. The mogul recently took to Instagram and posted a very sensuous photo of herself.

The post was to announce that her Kylie Skin line has been restocked and is ready for purchase. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star could be seen wrapped up in a delicate pink sheet and not much else. The caption read, 'We're all RESTOCKED on KylieSkin.com @kylieskin has been getting so much LOVE! Just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart! I get so so happy to see all the reviews. Enjoy!.'

Reportedly, the collection has been a massive hit with the under 30 crowds Kylie Jenner holds sway over.

Kylie Jenner works hard, even when she seems to be on a break, she might end up promoting something.

Kylie Jenner makes a lot of money with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose and this one might not be any different. The youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Kylie Jenner is spending more time with her ex Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean that the mogul will let her extremely lucrative business languish. The reality star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman.

So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan. You can check out the pics here: