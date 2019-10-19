Kylie Jenner took to social media and posted an extremely sensuous pics of herself. The youngest of the Kardashian was topless and in bed in the pics. Kylie Jenner works hard, even when she seems to be on a break, she might end up promoting something. The image could perhaps be a promotional post of some sort or maybe it's just Kylie trying to keep her social media active.

The images do not look like a candid, which means that the pics may not be a random social media post. In the shots, Kylie could be seen covering her modesty with a sheet while her hair and make up were on point. Either way, we have to say, she looks gorgeous in the pic.

Kylie Jenner makes a lot of money with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose and this one might not be any different. The youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Kylie Jenner is spending more time with her ex Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean that the mogul will let her extremely lucrative business languish. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman.

So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels as the model. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan. You can check out the pics here: