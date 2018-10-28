Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott may have baby Stormi together, but the reality star feels that a marriage to the rapper might 'get complicated'. The couple recently made headlines after moving in together into a luxurious $13.45 million mansion, but they definitely in no hurry to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

A source close Kylie revealed to Hollywood Life that the young mum-of-one is having some doubts about getting married. "Kylie is head over heels in love with Travis and excited and happy that they are buying a home together," our source said. "She has always wanted to get married young, buy a home, start a family and all of her dreams are slowly coming true. But now she is having second thoughts about the marriage part of her dreams."

But, this doesn't mean that Kylie would reject Travis' proposal, "She hopes Travis surprises her with a ring and proposes soon, of course she will say yes, but beyond that, things are more complicated now that she is a billionaire businesswoman," the source continued. "While she would love to be his fiancée, Kylie is learning that going through with a marriage to Travis could get complicated real quick."

However, with things going on so smoothly between the two, Jenner is definitely not going to rush things between them. "Kylie's plan now is just going to take it one step at a time and see how it goes living with him in their new home before making any more commitments," the insider added.

While there may be no wedding plans in the near future, Kylie is all game for expanding her brood. In a previous Snapchat Q&A with BFF Jordyn Woods, Kylie had revealed that she wants to expand her family.

"Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said. "And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

"Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven't found anything that I 'love' love," she continued. "But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name."