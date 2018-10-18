Dating a KarJenner can't be easy! From lavish push presents (Kim's $1 million choker) to over top rides (Kylie's $320,000 Ferrari on her 18th birthday), these girls have got some serious gifts from the men in their lives.

Recently, it is Kylie whose piqued our interest with her latest Instagram post. The 21-year-old posted a video of a very lavish flower arrangement of pink and white roses in a room.

She captioned the video, "Just because flowers are the best kind thank you hubby."

Obviously, she's referring to her baby daddy Travis Scott who's currently away on his world tour.

Although we're still reeling from the cuteness overload, we have to wonder if the pair did secretly tie the knot. This is also not the first time Jenner has referred to Scott as her "hubby".

Earlier this month, she showed her unwavering support for Travis by Snapchatting his performance on "Saturday Night Live."

Let's not forget this is a two-way street! In August for her 21st birthday, the rapper posted a sweet picture of them on Instagram referring to her as "wifey."

According to US Weekly, Kylie explained, "I'm actually scrolling through Instagram right now, and it says that me and Travis don't live together, and so I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together."

Even if the couple was married (pretty sure they aren't) they might just keep this under wraps. Case in point: Her pregnancy and birth to Stormi Webster.

"I understand you're used to me bringing you along for all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she explained when she finally broke the news.

At 21, she's set to become the youngest billionaire in the world. Honestly, we wouldn't even be surprised if she did walk down the aisle!