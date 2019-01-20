Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sure can't keep their hands off of each other while on vacation. Reportedly the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a post with her 124 million Instagram followers this weekend.

Apparently, the 21-year-old reality star and lip kit icon was seen throwing her arms passionately around her 26-year-old boyfriend's arms and kissed him as they enjoyed a trip to Turks and Caicos. Kylie seems to have indulged her animal instincts with a leopard print bandanna, flashing her chiselled midriff in a set of cleavage-baring workout gear.

Reportedly she and Travis were enjoying a day out during their vacation - Up until Saturday Kylie's Instagram had only revealed Stormi and Jordyn as being with her on the trip. Kylie posted a snap of her own feet and her baby's feet resting in the wet sand at the beach, captioned: 'wish i could stop time every once in a while'.

It is being reported that the mother-of-one kept her pregnancy hidden despite months of rumours, only going public with the news once her baby was born on February 1 last year. Kylie Jenner seems to be relaxed and having fun with Travis Scott. Kylie was recently dethroned as Instagram queen by an egg. Kylie Jenner's pic on Instagram was previously the most liked image on Instagram with about 18 million likes, but an account called world_record_egg took it upon itself to dethrone the reality star and it did surpass Kylie's record and dethroning her in the process. But by the looks of her having fun on vacation, it seems like Kylie isn't bothered by some egg. You can check out the pics here: