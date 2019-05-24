The Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating dramahas once again resurfaced as Kylie Jenner has finally spoken up about her thoughts on her best friend's acts. Basically, a mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians was released which showed how Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner reacted to the scandal.

It has been three months since the scandal rocked the Kardashian - Jenner clan but things might start to heat up again as Kylie's reaction to the whole scenario has been revealed. The clip shows a voice that seems to be of Kim Kardashian's BFF, Larsa Pippen, stating via a phone call, "I don't even know if I should tell you this." Another voice adds, "Her legs were like in between his legs."

Following the voiceovers, a clip focused on Khloe, shows her breaking down in tears and says, "I am broken by so many things." Even Kris Jenner is in tears as she tells Kylie, "This is going to change their relationship forever. For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce." Finally, Kylie gives a reaction to the scandal as she says, "She f--ked up." In another clip, Kylie is seen consoling Khloe and letting her know, "Just know I love you."

One of the biggest scandals to rock the Kardashian and Jenner family this year has been the one involving Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friends, Jordyn Woods. After learning the truth about how they got cosy at a party, not only did Kylie ask Jordyn to leave the house that they shared, but all ties with Jordyn were also severed by the entire family. Things further escalated when Jordyn went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk and let the world know about the cheating scandal.

Neither admitting nor defending herself, Jordyn surely got the Kardashians and Jenners super miffed with her. Although they have all moved on from the scandal that broke out back in February, some memories never die so easily. Tristan and Khloe are currently supporting their daughter, True, without letting their separation affect her. Kylie and Jordyn, on the other hand, don't talk anymore.