Kylie Jenner is reportedly worried that Travis Scott might cheat on her like Tristan Thompson. Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend was recently caught getting close to the make-up kit mogul's best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

A source told Hollywood Life "Kylie is terrified Khloe's embarrassing relationship ending could happen to her too. Kylie would be beyond embarrassed and humiliated if Travis cheated, was inappropriate or in a disrespectful situation with another woman."

"Kylie would feel even worse if things did not work out with Travis and she was forced to raise (daughter) Stormi alone," the insider added.

"Kylie learns so much from her sisters, and has avoided so many mistakes that Kim, Kourt and Khloe have all made by watching and talking to her sisters about life. After having struggles with Tyga and watching what Khloe has been through recently with Tristan, Kylie hopes that Travis never burns her the way Tristan hurt Khloe," the source went on.

In 2018, Khloe and the 27-year-old athlete's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis, who began dating in 2017, welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 26-year-old rapper talked about his plans to settle down with Kylie. He shared: "We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

"People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-a** remarks of what they think is going on. She's the coolest motherf**ker of all time," he added.

Furthermore, Travis also gushed about fatherhood. He said: "We don't let nothing come over Stormi time. Stormi Saturdays. We don't f**k around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She'll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf**kers."