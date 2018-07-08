It has not even been six months since she gave birth and 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is already getting back her pre-pregnancy body. The Jenner sister, who is already a stunner, looks extra fabulous ever since she's given birth to Stormi Jenner. But like any other mother, Kylie's body too has undergone several changes and that has bothered her.

The reality television star recently posted a video on her YouTube channel to talk about her post-baby body insecurities and how she's dealing with it.

The member of the Kardashian clan listed down the number of things that have changed in her body adding that it has left an impact on her. Here's what she said:

I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did. My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs [are] bigger." And honestly, I'm finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."

Considering the changes, the Kylie Cosmetics magnate is keen on working to regain her shape. "I really want to get my core back. I feel like I have fake abs now, it's just like, genetics. But I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body. And just for my health — I want to do this. I want to feel good," she explained.

Although it is "physically, mentally, and emotionally a challenge," Jenner feels that giving birth is "a beautiful thing." She said, "It was such a great pregnancy and birth. And I'm so happy. I would have done the same thing over again."

Kylie gave us a glimpse at her post-baby body a couple of months ago when she posted a picture of herself in a bathing suit. Check out the pictures here:

paradise A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 4, 2018 at 10:34am PDT

bright colors all summer long ❤️????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 22, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

@alexanderwangny A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:59am PDT