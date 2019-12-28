What's the point of life? What sort of world are we living in? After Kushal Punjabi's sudden death, all these questions might have come across your mind.

Here is a list of celebs whose sudden deaths have left everybody shocked.

Abir Goswami

Ronit Roy a famous Indian celebrity had revealed some shocking facts about the TV industry and the treatment given to celebrities. In an interview given to DNA, Ronit Roy slammed the Television industry for the dreadful working hours and unhealthy surroundings provided to actors which were one of the reasons for TV actor Abir Goswami's death.

Talking about the food quality provided to actors on sets, Ronit had said, "I never touch the food on the television sets. I get ghar ka dabba that my wife sends no matter where I am shooting. But most actors can't take home-cooked food with them. I remember we were shooting for this long-running serial for one of the biggest production houses. The crew and cast came to me to complain about the food. I tasted the food. It was absolutely unpalatable, not fit for human consumption. I complained to the production company's head about the food. For the next five days, the food improved, and then went back to being what it used to be."

He also spoke about the basic amenities that TV actors exist in, "I don't know if Abir Goswami could have lived longer if he worked under better conditions. But we certainly don't guarantee even basic amenities, forget about luxuries for television actors. I am glad I've cut down on television. It would've surely taken a toll on my health. Abir, too, was gravitating towards the big screen."

Sanjeet Bedi

Sanjeevani fame Sanjeet Bedi who died due to brain ailment was away from the industry for quite a long time. His close friend Karanvir Bohra in an interview with DNA revealed that he had asked his manager to set up a meeting with producers and directors for Sanjeet Bedi to get him to work.

"We had done Kasauti Zindagi Kay together and he became one of my closest friends. After a few shows, he had gone abroad for a musical play. So, he was not seen on TV for the past two-three years. When he came back I asked my manager to get him to meet a few producers and directors. He was one of the most optimistic persons I know. He was a lot into yoga and was doing well. But he had an old ailment which triggered off in the last two months. His passing away came as a shock to us," said Karanvir Bohra.

Kuljeet Randhawa

Popular actress Kuljeet Randhawa who gained fame with her serial Kohinoor was also known for TV shows like Cats, Hip Hip Hurray, Special Squad. Kuljeet had committed suicide by hanging herself on the ceiling fan and her body was discovered by her maidservant. According to a report in The Telegraph, it was suspected that Kuljeet ended her life due to a failer love affair, People who knew her felt that like Nafisa, who killed herself over a failed affair, Kuljeet also suffered from a broken heart. She is said to have been close to an actor whom she met on the sets of a serial she was working in previously.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee ended her life committing suicide. Though there was no suicide note, her friends claimed her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh to be the reason behind her suicide. Her relationship was going through some worst days that forced her to end her life. However, nothing could be proved against Rahul.

Nafisa Joseph

VJ and actress Nafisa Joseph committed suicide just before her marriage. She was to marry businessman Gautam Khanduja. She suffered from depression followed by an unhappy lifestyle that forced her to end her life.

Viveka Babajee

Viveka Babajee was a popular face in the industry. The Mauritian model-turned-actor committed suicide. A failed love affair was probably the reason behind her death. Though she didn't keep any suicide note her diary created suspicion that read, " You killed me, Gautam Vohra."