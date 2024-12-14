It has been a few years since Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia parted ways. The two had taken to social media to share the news of deciding to separate mutually. However, Kusha was not only linked to several men right after that but was also called a "gold digger". Now, in a latest interview, Kusha has revealed how she feared her divorce would impact her mother's social life.

Kusha says divorce made her stronger

Kusha Kapila mentioned that the hate and the negativity that's been thrown at her in the last two years only made her stronger. "It was tough, but it's okay. Vohi baat hai, 'Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hai kehna' (People will talk; it's their job). After a while, everyone forgot about it. Now, no one says anything. Everyone appreciates the work. There are no negative rumours now; it's only about how much you're growing and doing good work," Kusha's mom Rita said while talking to a YouTuber channel Be a Parent Yaar for We Are Yuvaa.

Kusha's mother on daughter's divorce

Kusha's mother also revealed how she changed her temple visiting timings to make sure that she doesn't bump into people questioning her daughter's divorce. However, her husband and Kusha's father sat her down one day and made her understand that it is nothing to be afraid of or be shaken by. Not just that, he even called up relatives and friends and told them not to ask her anything related to it.

Zorawar to join India's Got Latent

Kusha had recently attended Samay Raina's roast where he made some offensive jokes about her divorce and sexual life. And the latest we hear is that Kapila's ex husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia has been approached to be a guest on Samay's latest social – India's Got Latent.

