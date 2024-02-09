Kusha Kapila has revealed that she blocked Elvish Yadav for calling her 'sasti (cheaper) Kareena Kapoor'. Kusha added that he even tried to reconcile with her but she didn't give him. Kapila argued that Elvish didn't have Kareena's permission to use her name for roasting someone. The famous influencer and actress also called Kareena the 'begum'.

Elvish extends an olive branch

"What does this mean? Kareena Kapoor has not consented for this, first ask her, she is the begum. How can you use her name anywhere? It's wrong," the Thank You For Coming actress said. She further added that when Elvish met her co-stars at an event, he told them that Kusha hasn't unblocked him yet. "Kusha ne abhi tak block kiya hai mujhe Instagram pe," he reportedly said.

It all began when Elvish and Lakshay Chaudhary made a video roasting some of the female influencers. Kusha shot back at the two of them strongly and said that abusing her was futile. She also urged them not to go after anyone with a 'vicious vendetta'.

Kusha's strong worded message

"Most importantly, we have to remind ourselves to not go after any person spoke of in this video with a vicious vendetta. Going out of your way to abuse me, Elvish or Lakshay is futile. It won't help the conversation, nor it will add anything to everything already said. It will only cause distress, panic and an overall, downer," she said.

While in personal life, Kusha might have seen a bit of a roller coaster with her recent separation from husband, Zorawar. When it comes to her personal life, things are looking quite promising. The actress was seen in several movies last year and has a number of projects lined up for this year too.