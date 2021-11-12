Sukumara Kurup is one of the most wanted criminals in the history of Kerala. After committing a murder in 1984, Kurup went absconding, and even now, Kerala police have no clues about the whereabouts of this man. And now, director Srinath Rajendran's new movie Kurup based on the life of this criminal has hit the big screens in a grand manner. Young superstar Dulquer Salmaan has played the role of Sukumara Kurup in this movie, and the film has crossed over 2050 shows in Kerala alone in its first day. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also stars Sunny Wayne, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Hareesh Kanaran in other crucial roles.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is a slow-burning thriller

After the release of the trailer of the film, several critics blamed that director Srinath Rajendran is trying to glorify a criminal. However, as the film is now released, that criticism has lost its value, as the filmmaker has tried his best to showcase the evilness in Kurup's mind to the fullest on screen. Dulquer Salmaan has done pure justice to the role, and during the murder scene, he literally lived as the criminal.

The first half of the movie is pretty slow, but that was the pace which the movie demanded. The director, the cinematographer, and the art team successfully portrayed the 1980s with perfection on screen, and they deserve special applause for this effort.

The film can be considered as 50 percent real and 50 percent fiction. The major highlight of the movie is the last 30 minutes where the director showcased several interesting sequences. However, it will not be wise to reveal more about those scenes as it would act as a spoiler.

Dulquer Salmaan and Srinath Rajendran steal the show

The film solely belongs to Srinath Rajendran who with his pure craft brought the story of Sukumara Kurup on screen. The director who made his debut with Second Show, once again proved that he is a man of impeccable mettle. When it comes to Kurup, the director got ample support from a spectacular performer like Dulquer Salmaan.

Another major highlight of this movie is its scintillating background score. Even after the audiences come out of the theater halls, the powerful BGM will still haunt their ears and minds.

Final Verdict: Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is not a mass action flick, but it is a classic narrative (a little fictional and a little real) of Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.