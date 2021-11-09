Dulquer Salmaan, one of the most popular young actors in India is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Kurup, which will hit the theaters on November 12. Based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most wanted criminals in Kerala, the film will have Dulquer playing the title role, while the supporting star cast includes, Sunny Wayne, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Hareesh Kanaran. In a recent promotional interview given to Club FM, Dulquer Salmaan shared his disappointment of not doing a superhit Bollywood movie.

Andhadhun was first offered to Dulquer Salmaan

During the interview, the anchor asked Dulquer about a movie that he rejected and now feels disappointed about the decision. The actor, without any hesitation, replied, ''Andhadhun.''

During the filming of Andhadhun, several media reports had claimed that Sriram Raghavan had originally planned to make the movie with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. However, Ayushmann Khurrana did the lead role subsequently, and the film emerged as a big hit in the actor's career.

For his performance as a blind pianist in the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana won the national award in the Best Actor category in 2018.

Interestingly, the Mollywood adaptation of Andhadhun, titled Brahmam was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, and it received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup: All you need to know

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is the first superstar movie to hit the theaters after the second lockdown in Kerala. Initially, it was speculated that the film will have an OTT release. However, the makers of Kurup finally decided to release the movie in theaters.

Kurup will showcase the life of Sukumara Kurup, who is accused of the murder of Chacko, a film representative. Sukumara Kurup did this heinous act to fake his own death so that he could claim a huge insurance amount. The murder happened in 1984, and despite a rigorous manhunt, the Kerala Police has not succeeded to nab the killer.